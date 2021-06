Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 2: An old rusted mortar shell of 82 MM was recovered from Kamore village here.

As per reports, a man namely Bishen Dass, son of Manga Ram of Kamore Camp while working in his field found old rusted mortar shell of 82 MM and informed the BSF.

On getting information, BSF team rushed to the spot and took the shell into its custody.

Ramgarh Police has also taken cognizance in this regard.