Russian forces regrouping : NATO

Brussels, Apr 1: NATO Secretery General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Russian forces in Ukraine are regrouping so as to launch more intense attacks in the eastern regions of the country.

He said that shelling continues in cities and Russia is re-positioning some of the soldiers, moving some of them around, in a bid to reinforce their efforts in the Donbas region.

Meanwhile the UK said that Russia is bringing in between 1,200 and 2,000 troops from Georgia as reinforcements.

Moscow had said on Tuesday that it would reduce military actions in northern Ukraine and focus on the Donbas region in the south-east.

Ukraine’s air force has meanwhile appealed for more support from Western countries, it said that it is currently employing outdated equipment that is no match for Russia’s more advanced systems.

Highlighting the importance of air power Ukraine’s air force tweeted “Truth: Air superiority is the deciding factor in this war. Air superiority has played a key role in all wars since WWII,” . (UNI)