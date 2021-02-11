Rupee slips 3 paise to 72.87 against US dollar

Mumbai : The Indian rupee ended 3 paise lower at 72.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm trend in the domestic equity markets.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.81 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.65 and a low of 72.87.

It finally ended at 72.87 against the American currency, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had finished at 72.84.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, inched up 0.02 per cent to 90.38.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 222.13 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 51,531.52, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.80 points or 0.44 per cent to 15,173.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,786.97 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.70 per cent to USD 61.04 per barrel. (AGENCIES)