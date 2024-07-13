Rule of law is the precondition for good governance: Yogi

LUCKNOW, July 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday highlighted the significance of good governance and said that rule of law is the precondition for good governance.

While addressing the convocation of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, the CM said, “Every person loves a just system, and for justice to be delivered in a timely manner, experts in the field are equally important.”

During convocation he along with the chief guest and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Dr DY Chandrachud, awarded degrees to the students.

Yogi said, “India is now recognised for its rule of law. It plays a crucial role in changing perceptions, those of the common man, the country, and the world.”

He said that the university is progressing in the right direction and expressed confidence that all graduates, postgraduates, and research students receiving degrees will make their parents and teachers proud.

He said that their efforts will benefit not only the university, but also society and the nation at large.

Welcoming the Chief Justice of India, Dr DY Chandrachud, the CM said that good legal experts, after obtaining their graduation, post-graduation and research degrees, can contribute significantly to nation-building in every walk of life.

He said, “The enthusiasm of the students has made it possible to have the Chief Justice as the chief guest at the university’s third convocation.

Dr Chandrachud has previously blessed the students at two earlier convocations as well.

His presence on this occasion delights all of us because his tenure as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court before joining the Supreme Court is an unforgettable moment for the people of UP and the world of justice.

Even today, every resident of UP and every person, who believes in the justice system, holds his words in high regard with a very positive feeling.”

Yogi said that he was pleased to see that many of the degree holders were providing their services in various judicial fields during their interaction with the Chief Justice.

“That means the university is on the right and positive path. We all need to support this initiative,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of better coordination between the bar and the bench. “A common man comes to you with hope. We observe that when people come with family disputes, they do not listen to anyone else, but they sign whatever the lawyer recommends with complete trust,” he said.

The CM said, “This trust is your biggest asset and it should remain intact for both the bar and the bench. Living up to this trust has always been a significant challenge for us all, as the changing environment, people’s needs, methods and technology transform both individuals and the system.”

He said, “We must decide the direction of change, whether it will be positive or negative. If your path is positive, then your future will be bright, not only in the judicial world but in every field of life. Conversely, if the path is negative, it will be detrimental to your personal interest, society, and the nation.”

Yogi said, “On this occasion, an old saying comes to mind that if we have to leave an individual for the benefit of the family, we should not hesitate. Likewise, if we must leave the family for the village’s interest, we should not hesitate. And even if we have to abandon the village for the society’s interest, we should not hesitate.”

He said, “If we must move away from all these in the nation’s interest, then the nation should be supreme in our lives. When we work with this goal, these smaller issues will not affect us.”

The CM said that when the Vice Chancellor was delivering the convocation address, he referenced the third Upanishad, which details the qualities a graduate should embody to lead a good life. “It says, ‘Satyam Vad, Dharma Charah,’ meaning ‘speak the truth and practice Dharma,” he said.

He explained that Dharma is not just a method of worship but a synonym for moral values, good conduct, and our duties. “It reminds us to fulfill our responsibilities in all circumstances, irrespective of the country, time, and conditions. In the ancient Gurukul tradition, the convocation was held as a Samvartan ceremony, symbolising that graduates were mature enough to face life’s challenges and succeed,” he said.

Yogi said that by adapting to life’s circumstances without fearing challenges, one can achieve positive outcomes for oneself, one’s society and one’s country and innovate in every field of life. (UNI)