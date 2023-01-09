RS Sodhi Ousted As Amul MD; Jayen Mehta Takes Interim Charge

GUJARAT, Jan 9: Amul’s managing director RS Sodhi, who has been leading the company since 2010, was on January 9 ousted from the top role. The dairy sector cooperative giant has appointed Jayan Mehta as its MD for an interim period.

The decision to remove Sodhi was taken at the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the farmers’ cooperative that operates the Amul brand.

Sodhi’s resignation was confirmed by Shankar Singh Rana, the chairman of Gandhinagar Madhur Dairy. While Mehta will temporarily replace him, a new MD will be announced in the next few months, he added.

Mehta is associated with Amul for the past 31 years, and is currently its chief operating officer (COO). Earlier, he had served as the company’s brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function.

Sodhi, the outgoing MD, had first joined Amul in 1982 as senior sales officer. From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the MD.