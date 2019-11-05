Rs 7,000-cr bank fraud: CBI registers 35 cases, searches 169 places

NEW DELHI: The CBI is conducting searches in 169 locations across the country in connection with 35 bank fraud cases registered by the agency involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases pertain to State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India, they said.

After registering 35 bank fraud cases in the public sector banks, the agency officials swooped down at 169 locations in multiple cities this morning, they said.

The searches are going on in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Noida, Baramati, Mumbai, Thane, Silvassa, Kalyan, Amritsar, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Tirupur, Chennai, Madurai, Quilon, Cochin, Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhatinda, Gurdaspur, Morena, Kolkata, Patna, Krishna and Hyderabad, they said.

The agency refused to give further details as the search operations are still going on, they said. (agencies)