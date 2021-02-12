Rs 250 cr from Govt big relief to business sector: JCCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today said that with the release Rs 250 crore by Govt as interest subvention in economic package will provide big relief to the business sector in J&K.

An urgent meeting of the office bearers of Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held today at Chamber House under the presidentship of Arun Gupta, wherein, the members expressed their gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for releasing a cheque of Rs 250 crores to J&K Bank as second instalment of 5% interest subvention in economic package as a relief for the business sector in the UT of J&K.

Speaking on the occasion Gupta said that 5% interest subsidy would provide big relief to the business community of J&K who have suffered a lot during the lockdown period and hoped that the UT administration under the dynamic leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would continue the initiative of streamlining the economy of J&K.

He also expressed gratitude to the Lt. Governor for inaugurating General Bus Stand multilevel Car Parking- cum- Commercial Complex worth Rs 213.08 crores and said it will boost the economic business activities in the City of Temple.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry also hails the announcement made by the Lt. Governor to rejuvenate the area between Mubarak Mandi to Tawi area.

The other office bearers present in the meeting include Anil Gupta, senior vice president, Rajeev Gupta, junior vice president, Gaurav Gupta secretary general, Rajesh Gupta secretary and Rajesh Gupta treasurer.