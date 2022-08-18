RPA Act allows ordinarily residing persons to get registered as voters in J&K

JAMMU, Aug 18: After abrogation of Art 370, Representation of People Act 1950 & 1951 is applicable. It allows ordinarily residing person to get registered in electoral rolls of UT of J&K, provided he/she gets the name deleted from electoral roll of his/her native constituency.

Even prior to abrogation of Art 370, those ordinarily residing in UT were eligible to get registered in electoral rolls. They were categorised as Non Permanent Resident (NPR) voters. During the last Parliamentary elections there were approx 32,000 NPR voters in J&K, says Govt officials