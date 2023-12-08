Sir,

The recent Rozgar Mela led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where 51,000 appointment letters were distributed, marking a significant step towards fostering employment across the nation, including Ladakh is a welcome initiative.

This initiative showcases the Government’s commitment to empowering the youth and addressing societal disparities.

The emphasis on women’s participation, with over 30% of appointment letters going to female candidates, is particularly commendable. Additionally, the focus on the education sector aligns with the transformative National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, contributing to improved pupil-teacher ratios.

The Government’s dedication to filling vacancies in reserved categories, coupled with transparent and efficient online procedures, reflects a commitment to inclusivity. Such positive strides underscore the transformative impact of policy decisions and initiatives led by Prime Minister Modi, positioning India for a brighter future.

Sanju Mankotia

Ramnagar