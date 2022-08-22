Ropeways under “Parvatmala” scheme

With an objective of providing modern ,fastest transportation and connectivity in hills and the areas around in states / UTs like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and other areas in the North East , the Central Government’s ”Parvatmala” scheme is now in the stage of being practically launched . Also called National Ropeways Development Programme , it is all regarding providing ropeway connectivity in difficult and hilly areas and could safely be termed as Alternate Mobility Solutions. The scheme has practically negligible land acquiring costs involved and the botheration connected therewith. Besides when a cost analysis is done, the cost of construction per kilometre is more than the conventional Roadways but overall construction cost of a project of Ropeways may prove to be far more economical than the Roadways.

Just further critically analysing the scheme , the connectivity cannot be achieved on a wide scale but only in a limited form and during fixed hours only , through very expensive and sophisticated Ropeway system but can definitely be proved as a boon for promoting tourism and evoking interest in younger members of the society to take a ride in it occasionally . Connecting two ends which otherwise would consume time and botheration, could be of extreme utility from the tourism angle but connecting religious places like historic Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar city and Shivkhori temple in Reasi district in Jammu which are visited traditionally in conventional mode by the devotees have its own spiritual significance as compared to the visit made so easy through a proposed Ropeway.

It is believed that unless a bit of struggle, efforts and undergoing certain ”enjoyable” discomforts and pangs take place when the purpose is a religious visit , the extreme ecstatic gains and satisfaction are not achieved. If a network of Ropeways was spread in respect of shrines like Holy Amarnath Cave in Kashmir etc , the joys of trekking a distance of 32 kms in a peculiar colour of a pilgrimage mood passing through snow clad mountains, glaciers, lakes and scenic valleys would all be lost . Besides, those thousands of people who are dependent upon such pilgrimages for their bread and butter would vastly stand disadvantaged. Felling of precious trees too is feared as a consequence of the Ropeway projects which, however, must be kept to the barest minimum possible. However, that does not mean the idea is wholly bad as those people not physically well or disabled due to old age or any other reason but otherwise eager to pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of these shrines/temples can, now use the ropeway facility. Even the facility in the absence of an effective rail and air transport , could be an added facility but for quite limited use by a limited number of people though modern technology in it can result transportation of nearly up to 6000 passengers per hour .

There is , however, no denying the fact that the Ropeway projects are basically eco-friendly projects as no fuel will be used to run them and thus there will be zero emission but these projects besides highly technological savvy need investments to meet the cost hence proposed to be taken on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode . It is not that the Ropeway project is limited for these two destinations of Shankaracharya and Shivkhori historic temples only but it needs to be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir Government had submitted to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) a list of 18 destinations which were duly identified carrying the requisite need and in this connection six sites having been chosen in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Ministry comprising besides the two sites, seven lakes in Rajouri Poonch and Ramban to Zanasarand one location in Sonamarg Kashmir too.

In this connection, since the project involves high technology ensuring safety and security concerns of commuters , MORTH is reported to be sharing the responsibility for development of the Ropeway and alternative mobility technology solutions . Besides in fields like research, construction and formulating of policies in this respect will again vest in the MORTH.