Rome: PM Modi gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora at Piazza Gandhi

Rome [Italy], Oct 29: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome from Indian diaspora on Friday when he reached Piazza Gandhi in Rome to pay floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

Soon as the PM’s cavalcade entered the premises, chants of PM’s name reverberated in the surroundings.

Excited to have a close glimpse of PM Modi and a chance to shake hands, Indian diaspora members travelled overnight to have this opportunity of meeting the PM in the foreign land.

PM Modi after paying floral tribute to Gandhi met the Indian disapora members waiting to have a quick word with the leader.

“In Rome, I had the opportunity to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals give courage and inspiration to millions globally,” PM Modi tweeted after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

A yoga guru, Hariom Kalia, along with his three students recited Shiv Stuti that brought smile to the PM’s face.

Hariom Kalia, who has been practising Yoga in Italy for more than 20 years told PM Modi that he hails from Nagpur.

PM Modi interacted with Kalia in Marathi. Also, responded in Gujarati to a woman who asked him as to how he is doing.

Moving on to another set of supporters, PM Modi waved and the crowd started raising slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Modi, Modi”.

Vishwanath Valluri who has roots in Andhra Pradesh and is now working for the European Space Agency, said that he is excited and do not have words to express the joy of meeting the PM.

“I am very excited to see PM Modi. Overall he is rebranding India’s name, through the G20 summit our voice will be heard. We felt happy and delighted to get a chance to meet our beloved leader,” he said.

Satish Kumar Joshi, Convenor, Overseas Friends of BJP said that it is a great opportunity for both Italy and India to strengthen their relationship.

“We are very proud. After several years, an Indian leader has arrived here in Italy. PM Modi is the world’s leader. Since he has assumed office in 2014, he has delivered what he promised,” he said. (Agencies)