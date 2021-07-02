‘Role’ more than ‘Rule’ important for today’s Civil Servant: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space and Chairman Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that “Role” more than “Rule” is, what is important for today’s Civil Servant.

Interacting with the participants of 47th APPPA (Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration), Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) had moved a proposal which was approved by the Cabinet on 2nd September, 2020, thus paving the way for mission “Karamyogi” – the National Program for Civil Service Capacity Building (NPCSCB). This is a historic move aimed to reincarnate the Indian bureaucracy to suit the requirements of contemporary India and an attempt to recast the Indian Administrative Services in a manner that every officer is equipped, trained, updated and oriented to optimally discharge the role assigned to him rather than to remain a prisoner of rules.

The Minister also inaugurated a Lecture Hall named after Late T N Chaturvedi at Indian Institute of Public Administration, IIPA, New Delhi. The Minister said that it is a memorable and proud day for him because he had personally had a great reflection, as Chaturvedi was a legendary personality having worked in different capacities during his chequered career. Chaturvedi had a multifaceted personality and man of high integrity who served as an IAS officer, CAG of India, twice Member of Parliament (Rajya sabha),Governor and many other assignments.

Describing the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) conceived and inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a scientific and objective plan to optimally uplift every district of the country on the basis of various scientifically determined parameters, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it will be useful, if the participants of APPPA programme will visit some for the Aspirational Districts and spent time there to study the programme and also give their inputs.

The Minister was informed that in the 46th APPPA course, the participants got the opportunity to visit Gujarat, Sikkim, Darjeeling as part of their rural, urban and forward area visits and IIPA organized special lectures and talks on very relevant topics of Indo-China Border Conflicts, Indo-Pakistan Relations, Mission Karmyogi & FRAC Strategy, New Education Policy etc. which enriched the knowledge the participants of 46th APPPA.

Dr Jitendra Singh was pleased to share that IIPA designed and developed an excellent blended programme for the APPPA participants during the cyear during the commencement of the 46th APPPA course. He said, very few Institutions could conduct this type of long term training in Online mode successfully during this pandemic and added that this year also, the 47th APPPA course started on the scheduled time and IIPA came out with more excellent streams and contents.

The APPPA course got started in 1975 and was first of its kind in the Mid-career training segment designed for middle level Civil Servants and Defence forces officers. Over 1580 officers have attended this course so far from 1975 and this programme has been the flagship programme of IIPA.

APPA deals in a variety of subjects useful for middle level officers to prepare them for more responsible leadership and decision-making positions. It encompasses a wide range of modules from Public Administration, Finance, Digital Governance, Cyber Security, Agriculture economics, Urban Governance and Consumer Protection to Environment and Climate Change and Social Systems. Along with these, it has different exposure visits also to actual sites like Urban/Rural visits and Forward Area tour. In all, I think, the participants would be immensely benefited from this course, the Minister hoped.