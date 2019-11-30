Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn reunite for ‘Golmaal FIVE’

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty on Saturday announced that they are working on the fifth installment in the “Golmaal” franchise.

According to a press release issued by the director-actor duo, the script of “Golmaal FIVE” is already locked and Rohit will start shooting for it after he completes his production ventures.

With this installment, “Golmaal” will become the first Bollywood franchise to have a run of five films.

“Rohit and I have discussed and are committed to doing our next installment of ‘Golmaal’. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it’s fun unlimited,” Ajay said in a statement.

The “Golmaal” franchise, helmed by Rohit, features Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tushar Kapoor, while the female lead often changes with every new outing.

Rohit and Ajay have successfully collaborated on ten films including “Zameen”, “Golmaal”, “Sunday”, “Golmaal Returns”, “Golmaal 3”, “Singham”, “All The Best”, “Bol Bachchan”, “Singham Returns” and “Golmaal Again”.

Rohit is currently busy shooting for his cop universe film, “Sooryavanshi” with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

The filmmaker also has couple of films lined up as a producer including Farah Khan’s next and some films of his assistant directors, who will making their directorial debut under his production banner Rohit Shetty Picturez.

Ajay will next be seen in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” scheduled to be released on January 10. (agencies)