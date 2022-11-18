RKFC to take on Rajasthan United FC today

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 18:<Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) will meet Rajasthan United Football Club at Synthetic Turf TRC Srinagar tomorrow in its first Hero Honda I-League 2022-2023 home game in two years.

The RKFC will play Rajasthan United Football Club after defeating Noroca FC in Imphal in the season’s opening game. The game will begin at 2 o’clock and be live-streamed on multiple sports channels.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole is likely going to be the chief guest while Secretary, Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul will be the guest of honour.

Pushpander Kundu, the coach of Rajasthan United FC, stated at a pre-game press conference that they are eager to play tomorrow. “We won the previous game, and now we want to beat RKFC at home. RKFC would benefit from playing in front of supporters,” he said.

The first home game of the I-League this season is something that RKFC head coach Mehraj-ud-Din Wadoo says the club is looking forward to. “We are prepared to play the first home game in Kashmir. It is a great season for us till now as we won our first match against Naroca FC,” he said.

“It has been almost two months since we started pre-season. It is a new team and almost every player is new. We have got new staff. I think everyone is trying to put their best on the field and we are looking forward to having a great season.”

When asked how the excitement was since the team will finally get to play I-League matches in front of the fans, he said: “fans are very important for us and they are playing a very good part because we have seen in previous years when fans were cheering for our players. It was a huge advantage for RKFC. We are very excited to play in front of fans. We will make sure we put 100 percent on the field and make fans happy.”

Concerning RKFC roping in a new head coach after multiple seasons under David Robertson, and how his approach is going to be, he said that David has done a great job over the years with RKFC and laid the foundation. “Right now I am in charge and we are trying to play competitive and effective football and making sure that we play attacking football and win matches,” he said.