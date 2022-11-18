GDC Reasi emerges overall Champions

Inter-college Fencing C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Nov 18: Government General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College, Reasi, with total eight Gold Medals, emerged as overall champion in both Men & Women sections of Inter-College Fencing Championship 2022-23, organized by the Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu in collaboration with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of GGZSMD College, Reasi.

In the closing function of the event, three finals were played in Epee Men’s Team, Sabre Men’s Individual and Epee Men’s Individual.

In Epee Men’s Team, GGZSMD College Reasi beat PG Department University of Jammu by 15-09 and won Gold Medal in the event, while in the Epee Men’s Individual, Parvinder Sharma of GGZSMD College Reasi defeated Shivansh Kapoor of Govt. Degree College Paloura by 04-03 in the extra time and clinch the Gold.

Udhayveer Singh Chandel of Dogra Law College beat Suryansh of GSC Bishnah by 10-08 in Sabre Men’s section finals.

Dr. Kulvinder Kour, Principal GDC Reasi was the chief guest at the closing-cum-prize distribution function of the championship, while Principal GDC Pouni Prof. Rajni Bhagat and Chief Education Officer Reasi Sunita Bali were the Guests of Honour. Principal DIET Reasi, Janak Raj, Managers Sports Council, Nilesh Shukla and Satinder Mehta were the special guests on the occasion.

They presented Medals to the winners and also awarded appreciation certificates to the organizing team, volunteers from NCC & NSS etc.

Dr. Kulvinder Kour, Principal of the College expressed special thanks to J&K Sports Council, Health Department, PDD Department, PHE Department, Press and Media etc. for their contributions in making the event successful. She further made a special mention of Director, Physical Education and Sports, University of Jammu for providing them the opportunity to host such a mega sports event in the college.