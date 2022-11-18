Roller Skating C’ship enters Day-2 at BOMIS

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: Inter-School Roller Skating Championship, hosted by BOMIS Jammu under Sahodaya School Complex entered Day-2, here today.

Bhisham Batra, Director Batra Group was the chief guest, while guest of honour was KCS Mehta, Principal of IDPS Akhnoor and distinguished guest was Upasana.

Principal of the host School, Aparana Kohli welcomed the guests as well as the participants from various Schools.

The contestants competed with each other in 300 mtrs and 500 mtsr skating races as per their age groups. The Gold medal was bagged by Zayra Fatima of IDPS School, Silver by Pragunn Kour of Heritage and Bronze by Devyanshi Singh of RMG International in 300 mtrs under-8 girls inline category, while top three medals were bagged by Mohd. Milhaan Wani of IDPS, Samaksh of Sai International and Aryaveer Singh, respectively in the 300 mtrs under 8 boys inline category.

Shravya Agnihotri (Gold), Vaidehi Mahajan of Jodhamal (Silver) and Harsheen Kaur of Presentation Convent (Bronze) in 300 mtrs under 8-10 girls inline category. Gold medal was bagged by Tavish Suri of Jodhamal, Silver by Aarav Sharma of KCPS and Bronze by Reyansh Abrol of Heritage in 300 mtrs under 8-10 boys, the Gold was bagged by Kamakshi Sharma of JSS, Silver by Aaira of KCPS, and Bronze by Rabant Gautam of Jodhamal in 300 mtrs under 10-12 girls inline, Gold was bagged by Medansh Sahwney of Jodhamal, Silver by Saksham Reyhan of Shaurya International and Bronze by Karanveer Singh of Doon International in 300 mtrs under 10-12 boys category.

The Gold was bagged by Jigisha Thusoo of Jodhamal, Silver by Ananya Mathur and Bronze by Manya Sharma of RMG International in 300 mtrs under 12-14 girls inline, Gold by Medhaansh Sharma of Heritage, Silver by Svanik Mansotra of KC Int’l and Bronze was shared by Manayevar of Jodhamal School in 300 mtr under 12-14 girls inline, whereas Gold was bagged by Akarshit Malhotra of KC International, Silver by Gaveesh Singh of Shaurya International and Bronze by Aadarsh Sharma in 300 mtrs under 14-16 inline boys.

The Gold was won by Yuvraj Singh of Jodhamal, Silver by Vivek Langeh of RMG International and Bronze by Vardaan of BOMIS in 300 mtr under above16 boys, while Gold was secured by Abhinav Bakshi of Shaurya International, Silver by Dharun Sharma of KC International & Bronze by Mohd. Fahim Khan of Jodhamal in 300 mtrs quads under 12-14 boys and the gold was bagged by Udhay Narayan of Shaurya International, Silver by Advitya Sharma of Jodhamal & Bronze by Aarush Sharma of Doon International in 300 mtrs quads under 14-16 boys, the Gold was won by Eklavya Mahajan of Jodhamal, Silver by Ruhaan Raina of KC International & Bronze by Pravleen Singh in 300 mtrs quads above 16 boys. Gold was bagged by Pragneet Kour of Shaurya International, Silver by Kamya Gupta of KC International & Bronze by Akshita Sharma of Jodhamal in 300 mtrs quads under 12-14 girls.

The Gold was bagged by Aarohi of Jodhamal, Silver by Ashmita Jasrotia & Bronze by Ritika of Shemford in 300 mtrs quads under 14-16 girls, while top medal was bagged by Nivriti Sharma of Goenka, Silver by Ayesha Hayat of Jodhamal & Bronze by Neha of BOMIS in 300 mtrs quads above16 girls category.