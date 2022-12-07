Ritu Singh visits Hindu Helpline chief, attends religious events

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: Ritu Singh visited Bangalore on the invitation by Vijay Kumar Reddy, the Chairman of HTR Foundation and the President of Hindu Helpline, Anthrashtriya Hindu Parishat.

She inaugurated the Bhagawat Dhwaja of Shri Hanuman statue and participated in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting continuously for eight days for removal of obstacles and showering of blessings upon humanity for peace and prosperity.

Ritu Singh also visited the house of Vijay Kumar Reddy and spent time in understanding the works of HTR Foundation such as proposal to establish a free Dialysis Centre, a Diagnostic Centre and Diabetes centre with minimal expenses so that the poor and needy could be helped with adequate health care. More plans are there for the HTR Foundation which will be unveiled gradually.

Ritu Singh appreciated the services given by the HTR Foundation and extended her whole hearted support. She also suggested that HTR Foundation and Maharaja Hari Singh Foundation can collaborate together for strengthening the service to humanity which Vijay Reddy gratefully accepted. Along with Vijay, his mother Kamalamma, his daughter Supriya and other relatives and Prof Dr Mathew Chandrankunnel CMI were also present.

Ritu Singh also unveiled the statue of the heartthrob of Karnataka, late cine star Puneet Rajkumar at Kundalahalli, ITPL Road. Showering prayers and cheers to HTR Foundation, she left to Jammu and Kashmir by evening. She was accompanied by Preetham Singh, the Peeple Man of J&K and Sumi Kumar from New Delhi, a very close friend of her.