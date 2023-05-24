Ritu Singh, Krisha Distribution launch ‘Garima’ Prog

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu May, 24: Dr Ritu Singh and Krisha Distribution Pvt Ltd initiated a first outreach GARIMA in collaboration with J&K Bank and SBI for insurance and financial schemes where more than 70 employees of Krisha Distribution Pvt Ltd benefitted.

Garima is a financial literacy initiative that will provide all necessary schemes ,for finance to all workers bridging the links that banks and financial institutions offer with the public who are below a salary of 15 k to empower masses.

Garima is an outreach that will also host workshops and campaigns for the same.

Dr Ritu Singh applauded the efforts of Ashish Gupta ( MD , Krisha Distribution Pvt ltd) for arranging this outreach in his warehouse and providing financial benefits to his employees.

She mentioned that Sky is the limit , it is just the start . She will take up many such initiatives to educate and empower the society about digital and financial literacy . Ashish Gupta thanked Prime Minister for initiating schemes and policies for the needy.