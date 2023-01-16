Rising Rajasthani Talent: The Musical Ascent of Suraj Borona

Kuku Borona, a.k.a Suraj Borana, is making waves in the music industry as a rising star hailing from Pal, Rajasthan. With 25 Rajasthani songs already released, including the popular “Kodila Jamaisa” with over 2 million views, fans eagerly anticipate more music from him. His latest release, “Teri Meri Yaariyaan” under Prime Music Production and written by Dhanraj Dadhich, features fellow artists Shailesh Ghanchi and Mahendra Kumawat and has received high praise from fans.

When not singing, Kuku enjoys playing cricket and dancing, and has even participated in Dance India Dance, fueling his interest in acting. He has a strong presence on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. With “Kodila Jamaisa” and “Teri Meri Yaariyaan” among his top hits, Kuku has more music on the way, including “Piya Pardesi” set to release on Prime Music Production with Neha Aswani. Kuku looks up to Shahid Kapoor as an inspiration and hopes to work with him in the future.