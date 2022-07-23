Rightful intervention by HC

In Achabal, district Anantnag in south Kashmir the Police Station is asked by the High Court to vacate the land of the petitioner who is the legal attorney holder of the said plot of land and hand over the possession thereof to the owner. Pertinent to mention here is that the rent payable to the owner had been stopped since the year 2010 and even in respect of issue of compensation, things had been messed up compelling the said land owner seeking relief from the Court. As per the Court order not only the land in question where the Police Station is operating from, is to be handed over to the land owner but rent at market price released from 2003 to date and within 6 weeks. In such cases, the tenant must either pay the rent regularly and at market rates to the owner or under the Rules of Acquisition of Land , pay the compensation at market price and to the satisfaction of the vendor or vacate the possession . The Court, therefore, has rightly directed the respondents to pay compensation to the land owner at the rate of Rs.15 lakh per kanal.