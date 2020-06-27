Rich tributes paid to CRPF constable martyred in Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Rich tributes were on Saturday paid to CRPF constable Shyamal Kumar Dey who attained martyrdom in a militant attack at Bijbehara in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Friday.

A minor boy was also martyred in the attack which was carried out by the militants of Islamic State (IS) as per police FIR. Senior security force officers upto the rank of IGs paid floral tributes to Dey and prayed for the soul to rest in peace.

A CRPF spokesman said the wreath laying of Dey was held at RTC Srinagar Saturday.

A defence ministry spokesman said Chinar Corps pays tribute to Constable Dey who made supreme sacrifice at Bijbehara, He said,” death of a four-year-old in the firing is highly condemnable. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families”. (AGENCIES)