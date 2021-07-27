Revolution in Education sector in J&K due to PM’s efforts: LG

‘KU should set target to figure in top 25 rankings’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that Kashmir University is presently ranked in top 50 Universities of the country and it should set target to come in top 25 next time.

He was addressing the convocation of Kashmir University in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Click here to watch video

“I congratulate the University of Kashmir which is presently among 50 top Universities of the country. Next they (the Kashmir University) should keep the target of securing rankings among top 25 Varsities of the country,” Sinha said.

The Lieutenant Governor was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing revolution in education sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir is lucky as it has been granted two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), IIMs, IITs, Bone Institute, Cancer Institutes and two Central Universities because of the efforts of the Prime Minister,” Sinha said.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir Government has introduced Student Health Card under which 12 lakh students have so far been given Health Cards.

Sinha said the Kashmir University is presently having six Satellite Campus, 69 Departments and the research is scaling new heights.

“Be it innovation, incubation centres or Start Ups, the Kashmir University has left a mark everywhere,” the Lieutenant Governor added.