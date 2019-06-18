Revolt Intellicorp unveils first electric motorcycle RV400

NEW DELHI, June 18: Startup electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Intellicorp Tuesday unveiled its first electric motorcycle RV400 with plans to roll out the model in seven major cities in the next four months.

The artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on single charge, the company claimed.

“The RV400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home,” Revolt Intellicorp founder Rahul Sharma told reporters here.

The company is opening pre-bookings for the bike from June 25 through its own website and partner Amazon. Later, it will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Bengaluru , Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the coming four months, it said.

With an eye on addressing charging issues, the company is offering on board and portable charging features along with portable battery and home delivery options.

The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours. Revolt Intellicorp has a manufacturing facility at Manesar in Haryana with a capacity of 1.2 lakh units annually. (PTI)