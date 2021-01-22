Revive winter tourism in Pahalgam

While Government spent crores of Rupees on establishing ski-lift in Pahalgam Kashmir to attract tourists in and around world famous tourist spot to promote it as a winter sports station, the said facility is defunct for the last three years. This device was installed with an aim to ease the uphill journey of skiers and encourage sports lovers so as to increase the footfall of tourists for various benefits, especially for the area concerned. Why for so long a period such a tourist attraction could not be made operative is beyond comprehension. It is another thing as to what utility was such a whooping amount spent on it felt to be all about. Cable Car Corporation must clarify the causes and reasons of it not functioning beyond one to two seasons at best. Gulmarg is catering to some extent the opportunity lost by Pahalgam and sports lovers – who mean it- do not mind travelling that far but when there is the asset, the facility provided in Pahalgam, why is that not made operative. There was no use or wisdom in installing devices of such a nature without proper and fool proof professional backup in the form of setting right snags and faults. We would request the authorities to look into the issue seriously and get the device back on rails so that Pahalgam becomes a top winte tourism destination.