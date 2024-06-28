Revisit Congress signed Indus Water Treaty in larger interest of J&K: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

BHALWAL NAGROTA, June 27: Senior BJP leader Devender Rana today called for revisiting the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960 under the Congress rule saying it has been beneficial for Pakistan, having detrimental effects on the development and water security of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Revisiting the IWT is imperative to address the longstanding issues of Jammu and Kashmir and earnest resolution holds key for faster development of this part of the country, especially in the power sector”, Rana told media-persons at the sidelines of a congregation at Peerbaba Jai Ali Badshah Rati Chappri Barn Bhalwal, under the aegis of Baba Chanchal Singh Darbar.

He hoped that the Centre will intensify initiatives to terminate the treaty in the larger interests of the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular.

Earlier, addressing the congregation, Rana highlighted the huge contribution of Sages and Peerbabas in promoting harmony between different segments of society, saying that selfless spiritualists have always strived for creating a society based on universal brotherhood with dignified space for all.

He also underscored the crucial need of promoting and sustaining the spirit of harmony and tranquility as preached by Sages and Peerbabas of all faiths from times immemorial.

“All religions forge amity and do not divide and this should be the mantra for all to play their role in harmonious growth of the society”, he said while recalling the teachings of Gurus in spreading the message of love, compassion of peace. Their contribution have always inspired the generations and helped in transforming the society, making it conducive for various communities, irrespective of cast, creed and colour to live in harmony. He said the spiritualists have always emerged as beacon of light in the society ridden with hate and ill will for others.

Interacting with the disciples, Rana stressed the crucial need of strengthening the bonds and amity and brotherhood, saying this has been the cornerstone of Indian ethos. He said the spiritual land of India has emanated the message of humanity from times immemorial and guided humanity to peace, prosperity and spiritual bliss. He urged the disciples, present in the congregation, to spread the message of love, peace and compassion, which, he said is imperative for national integration and promoting inclusiveness across the country and in Jammu and Kashmir. He hoped that everyone will play a role towards the growth of the society based on social justice and equality.

Rana said the hallmark of these congregations is to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. He made a special reference to various evils inflicted to the society and stressed the need for imparting values among the youngsters in particular.