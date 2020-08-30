Revenue officer among 6 booked in land fraud case

JAMMU : The sleuths of Crime Branch Jammu on Sunday said that an FIR has been registered against six persons including a revenue officer in 108 kanal state land fraud case SSP Crime Branch Shailendra Singh here said that another Criminal case has been registered in illegal grabbing of a huge chunk of 108 Kanals State land worth crores of Rupees in Jammu city.

The case has been registered against five beneficiaries and the Revenue officer concerned, he said. Mr Singh further said that the beneficiaries namely Hassan Din, Fam Ali, Fazal Hassain Rashad Ahmed, all sons of late Saraj Din, residents of Barmini, Tehsil and District Jammu and Abdul Majid of Jalalabad Sunjwan, Tehsil and District, Jammu, the Attorney holder of the land for hatching a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently create right of tenant and ownership rights over Govt. land, measuring 108 Kanal in Khasra No. 1524 at village Sunjwan in their favour.

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, the alleged accused fraudulently got fabricated fake and forged Revenue documents in respect of State land in connivance with officers/ officials of Revenue Deptt. concened.

The case owes its origin to a communication of Additional Commissioner, Jammu with Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Crime Branch, which mentioned that an enquiry was conducted by Sub- Divisional Magistrate South, Jammu, he added.

The enquiry officer has conclusively established that these Mutations are fake and inserted in the register in place of original ones to confer illegal rights over state land, the top cop added. Crime Branch, Jammu conducted Preliminary Enquiry into the matter and verified revenue documents. Also offered opportunity to each suspect to submit their defence. The allegations levelled against the accused beneficiaries and the Revenue officers officials were prima-facie substantiated and for the omissions and commission of offences of cheating by fabricating false and fake documents and destroying some of the evidence and for using corrupt means, a formal case is registered in Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu against the above mentioned accused persons and the investigation of the case has started. It is worth mentioning that earlier this year Crime Branch Jammu had concluded investigation of FIR number 24/2010 involving 96 Kanal of state land in Nagrota against the accused Revenue Officers.

(AGENCIES)