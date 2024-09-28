Revealing Truth behind Article 370

O P Sharma

Name of the Book: Vish Dhara- 370 Avem Vibhajan Vibhishika

Author and Publisher: Prof. (Dr.) Kulbushan Mohtra

Publisher: In-charge Nana Ji Deshmukh Library, Jammu.

Year: 2024.

Price : Rs. 495/-

This 300-pages Hindi and Urdu book book entitled “Vish Dhara Avem Vibhajan Vibhishika” (Poisonous 370- roots of separatist tendencies) has a lot to tell about the misuse of Article 370 and the loss of precious human lives and vast devastation during the partition and thereafter in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir . This bi-lingual book states that a special provision in the Constitution of India, which came to be known as Article 370, was in fact, the result of the foul game-plan designed by the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who worked on the policy of appeasement. He did not agree to the objections raised by a number of prominent political parties, social organizations and eminent personalities of those times including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Dy PM, Sardar Patel and many others.

Basic Flaws

The author argues that ” arrogance and anti-Hindu mindset of Jawaharlal Nehru can also be well judged from the fact that while thousands of Hindus were being murdered and Nehru did not send army to save lives of residents of Mirpur, of erstwhile J&K State. The then Home Minister, Sardar Patel had announced to send 4000 Army personnel to rescue the Mirpur families but the Army was diverted to Srinagar to please Sheikh Abdullah. It was a time when we could have got Mirpur from the clutches of Pakistan armed forces and kabalies but failed only due to the negligence of Mr Nehru who was entirely against the interest of the nation.

Controversial Temporary Provision

This book states that “this most controversial and much discussed Article 370, from the days of its incorporation till August 2019, harmed interests of the nation and particularly harmed its people in Jammu and Kashmir. It also gave a sense of separatism, with Muslims of Kashmir taking India and its laws for granted. They considered themselves as masters in all matters and at all levels, as under this special provision J&K had separate post of Prime Minister, separate Constitution and a separate Flag”.

Root Cause of Terrorism

To know about the disadvantages of the Article 370, its misuse and impact on the J&K State’s integration with the rest of India, one has to know the facts, which have been written in Urdu by one of the patriotic citizens Sanji Ram Gupta. He wrote these facts while in jail with Dr. Shyama Prashad Mookherjee. His experiences about torture and atrocities committed on them by the police, during the historic agitation of Praja Parishad under the banner of ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan’ Satyagraha can be the most reliable. The notes have been translated from Urdu to Hindi. And, this book also in Hindi and Urdu language will certainly cater to the vast readership in Jammu and Kashmir as also across the country. Urdu knowing people will also be acquainted with facts of history now told accurately and objectively by Dr Kulbhushan Mohtra, a well known writer..

Authentic Account

This book has come to be a masterpiece and a great source of knowledge on the impact of Article 370 in two languages Hindi and Urdu languages both in one volume.

The book also speaks about two other activists of Praja Parishad movement namely Manmohan Gupta of Kishtwar and Brij Lal of Bhallesa, who have also penned down their experiences about torture and atrocities committed on them by the police during Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan agitation.

One, while going through few pages of this book would wonder as to how the people at the helm of affairs at New Delhi and in J&K “misused power”. The notes on the atrocities on Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and his death in suspicious circumstances are “eye openers”. It also has described the killing of 15 patriots who were gunned down for hoisting tricolor.

The book authored and published by Dr Kulbhushan Mohtra, it hoped, will be read by all the readers. They will get objective and authentic historic facts of history of Jammu and Kashmir.

(starline.syndicate.service@gmail.com)