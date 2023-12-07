Revanth Reddy Sworn In As Telangana CM

HYDERABAD, Dec 7: Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attended the ceremony held at the L B Stadium here.