Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui Killed in Clashes in Kandahar: Report

Kandahar (Afghanistan): Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters Chief Photographer Danish Siddiqui has been killed in clashes that ensued in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district, TOLO News reported on Friday, 16 July, quoting sources.

The Indian journalist had been covering the situation in Kandahar.

AFP reported that Afghan forces clashed with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after an operation was launched to retake the vital border crossing with Pakistan on Friday. (Agency)