Retired SKIMS nurse gets National Florence Nightingale award-2021

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Nov 7: The President of India Droupadi Murmu today presented the National Florence Nightingale Award for the year 2021 to the Nursing professionals at Rashtrapati Bhavan which included a retired nurse from SKIMS, Soura Ahmad Ullah Wani.

Hailing from South Kashmir’s Qazigund, Wani is currently living in Srinagar for the last several years and has been instrumental in various nursing reforms at the hospital in the last several decades apart from his contribution towards seamless and effective patient care.

It is to be noted here that the National Florence Nightingale Awards were instituted in the year 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to society.

For 2021, the award has been presented to 17 Auxiliary Nurse and Midwifes (ANMs), 4 Lady Health Visitors (LHVs) and 30 nurses from across the country for their exemplary work in the field.

With regard to Wani, it has been learned that he worked in sync with the ex-Director SKIMS, Soura Dr A. G. Ahnagar for the implementation of a three-tier shift for the nursing staff during the COVID-19 period which was aimed at ensuring more care to the patients amid the less availability of the staff.

While Wani was not available to talk when this report was being filed, those who knew him during his service at SKIMS, Soura termed him a person with a golden heart who always worked for the betterment of the hospital and did everything to ensure quality patient care.

“He will be remembered for his contribution always because he not only gave the hospital his precious year of life but at the same time, left behind a legacy to be always remembered,” said one of Wani’s acquaintances.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the President said that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the formidable spirit of our nurses who worked hard and pushed their limits for the care and treatment of the patients.

“Delighted to present National Florence Nightingale Awards 2021 to nurses for their exemplary work and selfless service. COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the formidable spirit of our nurses – working overtime, away from families, and serving in extremely demanding conditions,” the President tweeted.

“The contribution of nurses in strengthening healthcare delivery has been exemplary. These awardees will inspire young nurses and midwives in the country to work with commitment and compassion for the betterment of fellow citizens. My best wishes to the entire nursing fraternity,” the President said in another tweet.