Results of welfare schemes by Modi should be seen on ground: Khatana

Delegations meet MP, raise issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 7: The welfare schemes launched by PM Modi led Government should be seen on ground with the public getting benefit to make the country progressive and strong.

This was stated by senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Gulam Ali Khatana while talking to a large number of delegations which met him at his residence and highlighted the problems faced by a big section of them in their areas.

The main problem highlighted by the delegations was that of poor supply of water and power curtailments in many areas in Jammu.

Problems of urban poor were also raised before the MP while a delegation of moving Gujjars demanded their smooth passage on Jammu-Srinagar Highway along with their cattle.

They also demanded adequate number of teachers in mobile schools. Khatana listened the delegations and talked to the concerned officers.

He rang Director Tribal Affairs and gave directions for smooth passage of nomadic Gujjars and others during their movement along with their cattle.

Similar instructions were also given to officers of Urban and Rural Development. The BJP leader asked the officers to inform and aware the common public about the welfare schemes launched by PM Modi for the welfare of common man.

He said that the PHE and PWD should properly inform the public about power cuts.

“The public should also be informed well in advance through print and electronic media about the days when the water supply would not be made available in particular areas,” he continued.

The BJP leader said that the officers concerned should aware the public about Government schemes regarding solar lights so that the public may get benefits of that.

“Officers of PDD should give the benefit of amnesty schemes to the power consumers,” he further said.

Khatana said that PM Modi has initiated a large number of public welfare schemes.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir, historic developments have taken place in UT under the leadership of PM Modi,” he maintained adding: “The public is now determined to make PM Modi victorious in upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority and all the five LS seats from J&K will fall into the kitty of BJP along with the one from Ladakh.”