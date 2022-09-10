Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J&K’s Rajouri town

JAMMU, Sep 10: Normal activities resumed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri town on Saturday as restrictions imposed under CrPC section 144 were lifted by the authorities, officials said.

The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday as District Magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.

As the day passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere, the restrictions were withdrawn.

However, police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in strength in sensitive areas, the officials said.

The executive magistrate, first class, Rajouri, had ordered the attachment of the piece of land in Rampur village under section 145 of the CrPC till the case is decided by a court of law.

Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people. (Agencies)