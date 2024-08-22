Restoring Statehood To Jammu And Kashmir Is Cong, INDIA Bloc’s Priority: Rahul Gandhi

SRINAGAR, Aug 22: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said it is the priority of the Congress party and the INDIA Bloc to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Congress president also said it is his party’s aim that people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back.

“It is our priority and also of the INDIA bloc to restore statehood in J-K as soon as possible. We had expected this could be done prior to elections, but it is okay, elections have been declared. It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood will be restored as soon as possible and the democratic rights of the people of J-K will be restored,” Gandhi said at a press conference after an interaction with party workers here.