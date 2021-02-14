Restore statehood to J&K: Bukhari

* 2 BDC, several Panchayat members join AP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 14: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today underlined the urgency and significance of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and urged the Government of India not to delay its announcement any further.

Bukhari was addressing a day long convention of Party workers from Shopian today at the party office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar. The convention was presided by Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari in presence of other party leaders including Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Mohd Ashraf Mir, Farooq Andrabi and DDC vice-chairperson Shopian Irfan Manhas.

On this occasion, two Block Development Council Members, over a dozen Panchayat members along with scores of prominent political activists from the Shopian District joined the Party. The BDC members who joined the Party included Manzoor Ahmad Malik (BDC Kangiullar) and Shameema Akhtar (BDC Ramnagri). Mohammad Aehsan Pal former Block president National Conference, Mohammad Rafiq Aawan and Ali Mohammad Wana were among scores of prominent political activists who joined the Apni Party on this joining ceremony.

The Party president welcomed the new entrants while expressing that Apni Party is for the people and stands always committed to resolve the issues faced by them. “People of J&K are suffering immensely as they have been disempowered by snatching their Statehood. Right now, people of J&K have no say in the governance. This is why Apni party wants an early restoration of Statehood so that people enjoy a transparent, fair and accountable system of governance,” Bukhari remarked.

Speaking on this occasion, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas observed that the foundation of Apni Party is based on pragmatic approach and it believes in practical politics. “Since the day Apni Party was formed, we have never promised anything that is not achievable,” Manhas observed.

Manhas urged the Lt. Governor to go for construction of a tunnel that will minimize the distance and the travel time for the commuters opting Mughal road for their journeys.

Similarly, he demanded immediate installation of lift irrigation for Kandi belt which often suffers due to drought like conditions.

The convention was addressed by other party leaders also. The new entrants thanked the Party leadership and avowed to strengthen the party at grass root levels.