Restore AIR Srinagar

In an age dominated by digital media and flashy visual content, the significance of radio often gets overlooked. However, for many communities, especially in regions with limited connectivity or facing adverse circumstances, radio remains a lifeline of information and connection. The recent outage of All-India Radio Srinagar due to technical issues at its transmitter in the Narbal area is a stark reminder of this reality. For more than three days now, residents have been deprived of the valuable services provided by AIR Srinagar. The silence of the airwaves not only signifies a loss of entertainment but, more critically, a loss of access to vital news, information, and cultural programming. Access to reliable and uninterrupted broadcasting services is not a luxury but a fundamental right, especially in regions where alternative means of communication may be limited or inaccessible. This outage is not merely an inconvenience; it represents a disruption in communication channels that are crucial for the well-being and resilience of communities.

The reported technical snag at the Narbal transmitter is indicative of a broader issue concerning maintenance and infrastructure management. It is disheartening to learn that engineers failed to promptly address the problem, leaving the transmission station inactive for an extended period. Furthermore, the revelation that the station lacks consistent oversight raises concerns about the reliability and efficiency of operations. The situation demands immediate intervention from relevant authorities in Prasar Bharati. They must intervene and prioritise the restoration of AIR Srinagar’s transmission without delay. Beyond addressing the current crisis, there is a pressing need for long-term solutions to prevent such occurrences in the future. This includes investing in infrastructure upgrades, ensuring adequate staffing and training for technical personnel, and implementing robust maintenance protocols. Radio remains an indispensable medium for reaching diverse audiences, including those in remote or marginalised areas. Its role in disseminating information during emergencies, promoting cultural diversity, and fostering community cohesion cannot be overstated. It is time to act and restore the disrupted radio transmission immediately.