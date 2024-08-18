Restoration Of Statehood To J&K Requires Big Organisation Of Big Forces: Mir

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday said that the struggle for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is nothing small and requires big organisation of big forces to get it.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

“It requires a big organisation of big forces and for that Congress party is already committed to its words”, Mir told media persons during a function at south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

“Congress believes that the struggle for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is nothing small”, the former Chief of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said.

He said the PCC working committee has already made resolutions at the national level that the Congress will make every possible effort to get the status of statehood restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people must see to whom they trust”, Mir said and added, “those who are saying, doing, and who will do”.

“I on behalf of the Congress party reiterate that we are committed to our words and as we get the support our priority would be to get back our powers and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”, Mir said. (Agencies)