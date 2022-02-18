Residents of Chhamb Assembly segment protest against Delimitation report

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Resenting against draft report of the Delimitation Commission, residents of Block Pargwal in Chhamb Assembly segment today held a strong protest demonstration and submitted a memorandum to the Chairman Delimitation Commission through Tehsildar, Pargwal.

Hundreds of people gathered at Pargwal tehsil under the leadership of former Deputy Chief minister of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and senior Congress leader, Tara Chand, who lodged strong protest over re-naming of Chhamb Assembly segment to Khour.

While speaking on the occasion, Tara Chand said that the Block Pargwal, Khour and Kharah Balli are known by the name of Chhamb Constituency. “At present Chhamb is in Pakistan, but large area of Chhamb is in proposed Khour segment and the people of this area strongly demand not to change the name of Chhamb Constituency to Khour,” he added.

The participants of protest unanimously endorsed the point raised by Tara Chand.

Moreover, the locals strongly objected to merging of Pargwal tehsil with the Akhnoor assembly segment which was earlier the part of Chhamb assembly segment, whereas, Chowki-Chora tehsil and Maira Mandrian tehsil have been merged with the proposed Khour assembly segment.

While speaking on the occasion, Tara Chand said that the distance from Khour to Chowki-Chora is around 100 kilometers and it seems that the Delimitation Commission ignoring the topographical and geographical aspects have merged these tehsils with Chhamb Assembly segment to benefit the leaders of the ruling dispensation. Further, Delimitation Commission removed Pargwal from Chhamb Khour segment and added it with Akhnoor constituency.

Tara Chand also alleged that the Government had failed on all fronts and the unemployment was increasing day by day. He criticized the Government for canceling the posts advertised earlier wherein the youth have appeared for tests also. Mentioning about the protest of Police Border Battalion aspirants, Tara Chand came down heavily on the administration and termed it a mute spectator towards the core issue of unemployment.

Prominent among those present in the protest, included Varun Magotra, Daljeet Singh, Jagattar Singh, Jagdish Raj Sharma, Kalidas, Devinder Chib, Bodhraj, Shamlal, Ratanlal Sharma, Vipin Lachotra, Shamsher Dass, Karan Singh office bearers of BCC, DCC Congress delegates, Sarpanches Panches and others.