Reserved categories delegation calls on NCSC, discusses issues

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Mar 6: The Jammu Kashmir Reserved Categories Empowerment Alliance (JKRCEA) today met Dr Anju Bala Member Incharge J&K National Commission for Scheduled Castes at Katra and demanded to direct the J&K govt to constitute Internal Grievance Committee to look into the employments, service-related grievances of the Scheduled Caste Employees across various Departments.
The delegation has discussed threadbare with Dr Anju Bala Member I/C J&K National Commission for Scheduled Castes about the stalemate in the implementation of reservation in promotions for SC,STs in J&K, Role of bureaucracy and harassment of SC, ST Employees’ besides all the grievances related to SC Communities of JKUT.
In a memorandum submitted to Member I/C J&K National Commission for Scheduled Castes, the high power delegation of Jammu Kashmir Reserved Categories Empowerment Alliance told that the Government of J&K UT headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha vide G.O.No.:232-JK(GAD) of 2022, dated 02-03-2022 on insistence of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (DO No. 18/01/NCST(IGRC)2021-Coord dated 10-08-2021) has constituted Committee with terms of reference related to service matters of Scheduled Tribe employees. This is a clear attempt on the part of J&K UT Government to segregate two constitutionally similar categories having same constitutional rights with an intention to harsh and ignore Scheduled Caste Communities of J&K UT.
They also discussed with the Dr Anju Bala some common issues being faced by SCs , STs of J&K included Restoration of Reservation in Promotions & Direct Recruitments in JKUT, Scholarships for SC, ST students, growing SCST Atrocities Act in J&K UT, discrimination in transfer and postings, terminations, dismissal from services on flimsy grounds and Non-appointments on compassionate grounds.
In its memorandum, they request the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to issue an advisory to the J&K UT Government for constituting a committee for looking into grievances and service matter issues of Scheduled caste employees also and solving them sincerely and in letter & spirit.
The Member listened the delegation patiently and assured them that the Commission will leave no stone to protect constitutional rights of in-service and other Scheduled Castes communities living in J&K
Those who were part of the delegation included Prof (Dr) GL Thapa, Mohinder Bhagat, Sudhir Kumar, TC Bavouria, Sunesh Bhagat, GL Rahi and Romesh Kumar.
