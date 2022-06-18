Reservation for women in Police

Against a national average of 10.3 percent of women in Police force in the country, the UT Government of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction for earmarking of 15 per cent reservation of women in the Jammu and Kashmir Police force thus becoming the fourth among the states /UTs after Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh with the highest reservation percentage of women. It is also a fact that enough women are not coming up for making a career in the police otherwise considered to be a masculine profession and a male bastion.

Reservation up to between a range of 10 to 33 percent mandated by many states across the country, however, continue to oscillate between a range much lower than that for various reasons. However, the decision of the UT Government deserves commendation as it would go a long way for empowerment of women and their recruitment in the Force. The same is necessitated on account of each police station to have at least a woman personnel and the need to have more police stations in Jammu and Kashmir exclusively manned by women looking to the ever increasing graph of crime committed against them, instances of domestic violence being at the top. Women , therefore, must not leave the quota, thus earmarked for them, to be not fully utilized which demands maximum participation as there was no carrying forward procedure of the unfilled quota.