Representatives of different Biradaris call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 6: A delegation of representatives of different biradaris including Mahajan community, Dogra Khatri Saddar Sabha, Jammu, and Arora Bansh Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The delegation comprising Surinder Mohan Gupta from Mahajan community, BJP senior leader Yudhvir Sethi from Dogra Khatri Saddar Sabha, Ramesh Arora, President Arora Bansh Sabha, and Arun Gupta, social activist submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor and apprised him about the difficulties faced by the said communities in registration of agricultural lands. They demanded for notifying the list of “category of persons” (agriculturalists/Non-Agriculturists) under Section 133-H of J&K Land Revenue Act.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them of appropriate redressal of the issue apprised by them on merit.