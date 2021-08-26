Reports Of Death “False”, Was “Beaten By Taliban”: Afghan Reporter

New Delhi, Aug 26: Even as Tolo News, Afghanistan’s first independent news channel, confirmed the death of its reporter Ziar Yaad Khan in Kabul, the man tweeted saying the report is false. Mr Khan said he was beaten by Taliban in Kabul’s New City and was hit at gunpoint.

“I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul’s New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked. Some people have spread the news of my death which is false.The The Taliban got out of an armored Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint,” tweeted Mr Khan. (Agencies)