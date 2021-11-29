Repeal of farm laws without discussion “a new model of democracy for a new India”: Omar

Srinagar, Nov 29: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called the repeal of farm laws without any discussion as “a new model of democracy for a new India”.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill to repeal the farm laws without any discussion during the first day of the 25-day Winter session of Parliament that began. The Bill would be taken up in the Rajya Sabha for its clearance.

Omar called the repealing of farm laws in the Lok Sabha without any discussion during the ongoing Parliament session as “a new model of democracy for a new India”. “Passed without any discussion and repealed without discussion,” he said.

Taking on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the former Chief Minister wrote #Passed without discussion; repealed without discussion. A new model of democracy for a new India. #FarmLawsRepealed #FarmLaws. (Agencies)