Renault India launches Duster turbo petrol, price starts at Rs 10.49 lakh

NEW DELHI: Renault India on Monday has announced the launch of its new variant, which is priced between Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The turbo petrol available in three manual trim options, RXE, RXS, RXZ, while there are two CVT trims on offer as well, RXS and RXZ.

As the automaker said, the new petrol variant of the SUv comes powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder engine that churns out 156 PS of power and 254 Nm of torque. The manual variant gets a 6-speed gearbox, while the CVT is an X-Tronic unit.

Renault claims the new engine comes with advanced technology. Its Gasoline Direct Injection Technology is clubbed with a turbocharged, reduces emissions and fuel consumption. Also, the combination helps in providing better performance, claims Renault.

Commenting on the turbo petrol variant of the Renault Duster, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “The launch of Renault Duster equipped with the 1.3L turbo petrol engine marks a new chapter in the Duster’s journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and Crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana.”

He also added, “Duster has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets. Over the years, adventure enthusiasts and numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this True SUV. The bold and more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience.”

