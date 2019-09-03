Remove restrictions in Valley

Sir,

The detaining of political leaders, social activists in the state and out of state jails and not allowing the leaders of the national opposition parties repeatedly to enter the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and banning of Internet/Communication system in the state apart from Curfew like restrictions in the valley for more than three weeks after abrogation of Article 370 and 35A are not the solutions to the problem.Rather applying such methods can aggravate the situation , moreover leaders of those regional political parties who have opted for remaining with India after partition should not be equated with terrorists ,therefore ,leaders of the various national opposition political parties must be allowed to contact / interact with the mainstream political leaders of the state who have been put behind bars,to ensure normalcy in the state at the earliest.Such like methods / measures amounts to violations of fundamental rights/human rights, after all there is Rule of Law and not Law of jungle in our country,even various organisations and journalists have approached the Supreme Court against snapping of Internet services and communication system but no outcome so far . The issue is being internationalised,more you delay things will be more complicated and violative situation can erupt like volcano, anytime. So immediate steps should be taken to normalise the situation in the state,so that tourism industry and other industries can flourish in the state which is not possible in the prevailing situation due to heavy deployment of armed forces and imposing other Curfew like restrictions and snapping of Internet services and communication system which has definitely affected the normal life of a common man who is cut off from the rest of the world in the absence of such facilities.

Narinder Singh

Director Information (Retd)

Jammu