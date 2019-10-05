Suresh S Duggar

What is Vastu is a common question asked by many ? Vastu, often referred to as Vastu Shastra, is the science of designing buildings in accordance with the laws of nature for better co-ordination of all the five elements of space, earth, fire, water and air so that the occupant of the building gets to live in tranquility with nature.

It is believed that Vastu or VastuShastra developed between the period 6,000 to 3,000 BC. Vastu principles were traditionally deployed in the construction of Hindu buildings, in particular temples, however in ancient time, they were wisely employed in building construction. And in today’s modern world, when the human life is grave disturbance with nature, which is a major cause of agony, ill-health and misfortune, Vastu offers relief. Its better to incorporate vastu during the birth of a building but it not done initially, the Remedial Vaastu could be of great significance even after the constructed building has some flaws not in co-ordination with five elements.

It is important to understand that element of Earth possesses geomagnetic energy. Water has gravitational energy, Fire provides solar energy, Air generates wind energy and Space provides cosmic radiation

Together, these elements exert a powerful influence on us and on our environment.

Remedial Vaastu takes learning from Vastu Shastra and applies these to the modern world. Our Vastu Guru, KD Bansal, researched Vastu Shastra for over 20 years and succeeded in establishing a connection between the ancient logic of VastuShastra and modern day living. He produced the MahaVastu Handbook that provides logic and reasoning for VastuShastra. So, we also adopt a four step Method system and techniques of Dr. KD Bansal.

Herein, we try to measure the influence of your building (home, office or factory etc.) on you and your life. These influences can be positive or negative and are, accordingly, responsible for your success or failure.

Remedial Vaastu system provides 16 Techniques to get Solutions without going in for demolitions or structural changes in the building. It is a purer, simpler yet more powerful system for understanding the influences of a building on human behaviour. It ensures Money, Happiness, Gains, and Success in life while maintaining modern life style and contemporary architecture.

In Remedial Vaastu we adopt four steps as following:

Effect of 32 Entrances

The entrance of a building is a crucial point at which the Space enclosed by the building communicates with the Universe.

The Space outside a building refers to the conscious mind, and the Space inside the building refers to the sub-conscious mind. Through the entrance to one’s Space i.e. building, one moves from one level of consciousness to another – that is, the main door represents the shift from the conscious to the sub-conscious level. Naturally the location of the main entrance of a building is of prime importance.

Power of 16 Vastu Zones

The 16 Vastu Zones govern each and every aspect of our existence. They act as a blueprint for our well-being. “Each and every emotion and thought that appears inside you is generated by the 16 Vastu Zones (in your home) only, each having its own attributes and effects. With the help of appropriate colours, metals, shapes, symbols and various other techniques., these Zones can be balanced and programmed as per Ancient Vedic Vastushastra to generate the desired results in life.

Influence of 5 Elements

The causative nature of the five elements: Water, Air, Fire, Earth and Space are the key to the study and practice of these techniques.

The entire Universe, is made up of these five elements. It is the balance or imbalance among these Panchtattva that makes one’s Space a virtual heaven or hell.

An underground water tank in South Zone will cause anxiety, fire-accidents, restlessness and disturbed sleep. Similarly, the fire placed in North Zone (Zone of Water) will block new opportunities, receipt of payments and lack of orders, as they are attributes of this zone.

Water

It is associated with conception of new ideas, clarity of thoughts, creation of new vision, flowing of new opportunities in your life, healing energy, immunity and restoration of health. Water dominates the North direction in buildings. When Water is in balanced state in a building, the people in such buildings are able to see the larger picture of life. Though their attitude towards life becomes spiritual and philosophical, they are, at the core, essentially, worldly beings.

Air

This represents growth in your life. It is also associated with movement, especially rotational movement, so it brings refreshment, fun, joy and happiness in life. This element dominates the East. Air gives you the courage to try new things, take risks for your growth and to explore your inner-self. You get to meet people who pave the way for your growth and you perform impressively.

Fire

Fire is the driving force behind all life processes and thus is equated with money in modern era. It can transform your life with confidence and enthusiasm. South is the direction of Fire.

In its balanced state, Fire brings you fame and recognition among the masses. It gives you zeal, power, strength, confidence and money, which become the driving force behind life and its processes.

Earth

Mother Earth gives stability. balance, infinite patience and maturity in character are imbued by this element. Earth dominates the centre and diagonal directions in every built-up Space.

When balanced, this element induces stability in your life – be it your career, behaviour, relationships, or results of your efforts. It encourages towards a feeling of peace and harmony with the entire world – especially with those related by blood.

Space

This represents expansion, enhancement, extension, spread, communication and even thought process (Mental Space). Space dominates the Western direction. In a balanced state, Space gives you the charge of your destiny. It gives you a sense of direction and the ability to get organized, ensuring that you excel in all that you do. Space gives you the knowledge and awareness to understand new, creative and beneficial ideas.

Programming

Symbols

Symbols are the formulator (sutradhar ) of the conscious and the sub-conscious mind. And man has had this innate knowledge from the very beginning, right with the creation of the world. According to linguists, development of language has taken place from symbols only. Symbols are an integral part of human life and mind, even today.

Problem Solving Techniques

It is a Research-Based knowledge with focus on problem-solving. Just like Medical Science, this starts with accurate diagnosis of the problem. This is followed by corrective remedies with no demolitions. Right from diagnosis of the problem to getting the desired results, it lays down a systematic procedure. At each step, it offers Scientific Tools and Techniques which facilitate moving ahead to next step with utmost reliability and precision.

These Tools and Techniques, are now being followed successfully by hundreds of Vastu Experts worldwide. These impart them the highest success rate in the world, viz., over 95%. These are so easy, logical, and practical, even those, having elementary knowledge of Vastu, are making good use of them.

Other Techniques

In total 16 remedial Techniques are used to remove the Vastu faults in a building. These are very powerful and effective techniques, at the same time very easy to do. You can observe visible differences after application of these techniques. With the discovery of these techniques it has become possible to get desired Vastu solutions without demolitions.

*Elemental Strip Technique *Space Surgery Technique *Space Programming with Symbols *Space Programming with Paintings *Space Programming with Sculptures *Space Mantra Technique *Activity Relocation Technique *Enlightening Technique *Amplifier Technique *Space Extension Technique *Tattva Shuddhi *Space Purifying Technique *Facing The Right Direction * Plants * Marma Technique (with Remedies) *Locating Power Point Technique

(The author is a Vastu Acharya)