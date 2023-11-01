‘Remarkable Feat’ | Nitin Gadkari On Completion Of 4-Lane Project On Udhampur-Ramban Highway

JAMMU, Nov 1: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been on a mission to transform the country’s highway connectivity, on Wednesday said the construction of a 4-lane project on the Udhampur-Ramban section had been completed. He shared four pictures of the highway snaking through the hills and passing by a river.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, we have successfully completed the construction of the Ramban viaduct, a remarkable feat spanning a length of 1.08 kilometers with 4 lanes,” he said in a post on X.

The project, built at a cost of Rs 328 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the National Highway-44. This viaduct is composed of 26 spans and employs a combination of concrete and steel girders in its structural design. “Its completion significantly alleviates traffic congestion in Ramban Bazar, facilitating the smoother flow of vehicles,” Gadkari said.

The minister said that this “monumental achievement” not only propels regional economic prosperity but also augments its allure as a top-tier tourist haven.