Reluctance of police to arrest and produce lawmakers serious matter: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday voiced concern over reluctance of police to arrest and produce lawmakers against whom criminal cases are pending and termed it as a “serious” matter.

The top court said that number of cases are pending against Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies (MPs and MLAs) as police officers often do not enforce laws due to pressure from the legislators.

”We have been told that sometimes the police is not enforcing the laws, in light of pressure of legislators accused. We understand this is a serious matter,” observed a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which also noted that various High Courts have been asking for video conferencing facilities for disposal of pending cases. (AGENCIES)