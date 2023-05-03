Religious Leaders, PRIs Need To Play Vital Role In Curbing Substance Abuse: Div Com Kashmir

Directs preventive detention of drug traffickers, counseling for others

SRINAGAR, MAY 03: Let us collectively employ our efforts & resources to eradicate the substance abuse to secure the young generation from sliding into the menace of drugs, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri remarked while chairing an NCORD meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division through virtual mode besides Director, Social Welfare Department, Kashmir; Director, School Education Department, Kashmir; ADC, Srinagar; Director Health Services, Kashmir; Joint Director, Rural Dev. Department; Excise Commissioner, Kashmir; Principal SP College, HOD, Department of Psychiatry IMHANS, GMC, Srinagar, Joint Controller, LMD, Nodal Officer DMHP/ATF DHSK, Kashmir, Dy. Drug Controller Kashmir, Tehsildar, J&K Waqf Board and other officers.

At the outset, Incharge Divisional Control Room, Tahir Magrey gave a detailed presentation on Burden of Mental Health disorders and Substance Abuse, status of substance users in Kashmir division, measures taken to destroy poppy crop and bhug plants by enforcement agencies, counseling and rehabilitation process, functioning of drug de-addiction centers, surveillance on unorganised and organized drug trafficking activities etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Div Com directed DCs to divert abandoned government buildings or unutilized buildings to the nearby departments so that these structures shall not become hubs of drug addicts. He also asked for regular surveillance of such places.

He impressed upon the officers to spread awareness at grass roots level about the negative impact of drugs in the society.

He instructed them to classify villages according to the number of individuals involved in substance use, and label those hamlets as green, yellow and red depending upon severity.

While acknowledging the pivotal role of religious leaders and PRIs, he asked DCs to sensitize religious leaders, Imams and public representatives to create awareness among people to curb substance abuse.

Div Com exhorted officers to adopt a proactive approach to stop the spread of drugs among youth.

In order to break the nexus of drug trafficking, Bidhuri vouched for detention of drug traffickers under different NDPS laws while asking for activation of counseling centres for others to rehabilitate them.

Besides, Div Com also instructed Divisional & District officers to publicize helpline numbers of SUKOON & E-MANS so the victims of drug abuse will receive proper counseling.