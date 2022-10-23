Religious, cultural & heritage event ‘SAMVAD’ organised

*Union Minister Meghwal presides over function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: SAMVAD- a religious, culture and heritage event was organised by Jai Shri Ram Trust under the leadership of its chairman, Bal Sant Shri Sahil Ji Maharaj at Teachers Bhavan Gandhi Nagar, here today.

The event was graced by Central Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal as chief guest of the event along with Jugal Kishore Sharma, Mahant Rajesh Giri ji Maharaj and Purushotam Dadhich, Sanatan Dharma Sabha Jammu province.

Important discussions were held related to various topics especially the focus was on our culture and heritage and how to conserve it.

Bal Sant Sahil Ji Maharaj raised the concern regarding saving worship places like temples and old historical monuments related to culture and how to save them further. He also raised the issue of Mubarak Mandi under renovation of Fort scheme.

The Central Minister Meghwal have an assurance to fulfil the public’s demand related to all the matters and solve the issues as early as possible.

On the occasion while addressing the public and press, the Minister said that Bal Sant Sahil Ji Maharaj is the only hermit or saint who started his path at the very tender age of 4.5 years and till date he is the only daredevil saint who went to the Pulwama a very sensitive areas and hoisted the National Flag there. He has done many programs and ‘Saptha’ even in my hometown wherein I had got an opportunity to attend during his tender age, he said.

The event was wrapped up with a positive note of working towards the betterment of society and country as whole. The vote of thanks was presented by vice-chairman of the Trust, Kuldip Singh.

The event was participated by various Associations’ leaders from Muslim, Sikh, Ex-servicemen member league and Rajput Karni Sena.

Harbans Lal Sharma, Purushotam Chark, Yogendra Sangm and others were present during the event.