Relief for pensioners

NEW DELHI, May 19: The Central Government is going to provide relief to retired people soon.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority is considering increasing the maximum withdrawal limit for pensioners from pension funds.

At present, the maximum withdrawal is two lakh rupees, which PFRDA is going to increase to Rs five lakhs.

In such a case, if there is 5 lakh rupees in someone’s National Pension Scheme Fund, he will be able to withdraw the entire amount.

As per the rules, only 60 per cent can be withdrawn from the pension fund. The limit of which cannot be more than two lakh rupees. Remaining 40 percent is required to be deposited with NPFs. (Agencies)